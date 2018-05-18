Due to the deadly mass shooting at Santa Fe High School that killed 10 and injured 10 more Friday morning, the Santa Fe Indians’ baseball playoff game scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Jim Kethan Field in Deer Park was cancelled.
As of now, there is no news on if or how the second game of the best-of-three Region III-5A quarterfinal series will be made up. Among those high school students sustaining non-life threatening injuries were reportedly at least two of the baseball players.
One of those players, pitcher Rome Shubert, tweeted that he was hit in the back of the head, but was OK and stable. Just the night before, Shubert had a great effort on the mound for the Indians (six innings, zero earned runs, 11 strikeouts).
I’m so greatful and blessed that god spared me life today. Today I was shot in the back of the head but i am completely okay and stable.— Romeshubert❄️ (@rome_shubert17) May 18, 2018
Galveston County's other high school baseball playoff team remaining in the playoffs, Clear Springs, will play on as scheduled tonight 7 p.m. at Schroeder Park on the campus of the University of Houston.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.