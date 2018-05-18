Due to the deadly mass shooting at Santa Fe High School that killed 10 and injured 10 more Friday morning, the Santa Fe Indians’ baseball playoff game scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Jim Kethan Field in Deer Park was cancelled.

As of now, there is no news on if or how the second game of the best-of-three Region III-5A quarterfinal series will be made up. Among those high school students sustaining non-life threatening injuries were reportedly at least two of the baseball players.

One of those players, pitcher Rome Shubert, tweeted that he was hit in the back of the head, but was OK and stable. Just the night before, Shubert had a great effort on the mound for the Indians (six innings, zero earned runs, 11 strikeouts).

Galveston County's other high school baseball playoff team remaining in the playoffs, Clear Springs, will play on as scheduled tonight 7 p.m. at Schroeder Park on the campus of the University of Houston.

James LaCombe: 409-683-5242, james.lacombe@galvnews.com or on Twitter @JamesAtGalvNews

