GALVESTON
A Houston man is accused of evading police by attempting to flee across the causeway early Wednesday morning, police said.
He was stopped after crashing into a roadside ditch, police said.
Larry Sandles, 46, was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle.
About 2:50 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to an assault call and a report of two vehicles fleeing the scene, according to a police affidavit. One of the cars, a Chevy Malibu, was spotted on 61st Street as it turned outbound onto Interstate 45, according to the affidavit.
The car briefly stopped as officers attempted to pull it over but sped away as they got out of their patrol cars, according to the affidavit.
The car was going as fast as 100 mph as it neared the south end of the bridge and crashed into a ditch just south of the causeway, according to the affidavit.
Sandles was held Wednesday in the Galveston County Jail on $250,000 bond, according to jail records.
— John Wayne Ferguson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.