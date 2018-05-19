Residents grieved Saturday and attempted to pick up the pieces a day after more than 20 people were shot inside the halls and classrooms of the community’s high school.
At the Hammond house, like many around town, the family struggled with a roller coaster of emotions, said Kendra Hammond, the mother of a Santa Fe student.
There was grief from losing friends. There was horror from reliving the terror of the shooting. There was anger toward the “monster” responsible. And, for the parents, relief that their children were home, she said.
She couldn’t imagine what it was like for families who dropped their kids off at school and didn’t get to pick them up, she said.
The past 48 hours had been surreal, she said. Hammond was driving to work in Galveston on Friday morning when her ninth-grade daughter, Hailey, contacted her in a panic. She didn’t know what exactly was happening, she said.
Then she saw the steady stream of screaming sirens and emergency vehicles headed toward the high school. She flipped a U-turn in her SUV and sped north on state Highway 6 toward the school where she quickly spotted her stunned daughter on the road, she said. She was one of the first parents there, she said.
For the first time in years, her daughter had slept in her parents’ bedroom Friday night, she said.
“Our daughter’s been up and down,” Hammond said Saturday. “Crying, then talking with us. I don’t want to let her out of my sight.”
Just minutes into the school day Friday, a teenage gunman walked into a high school art room, shouted “Surprise!,” threw pipe bombs and opened fire on students and staff, according to multiple students and law enforcement accounts.
Ten people were killed and more were injured in an act of carnage Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called “one of the most heinous attacks that we’ve ever seen in the history of Texas schools.”
Authorities have charged 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, a junior at the high school, in connection with the shootings.
On Saturday, the shock and horror loomed over a busy town.
People carried on with life’s most mundane tasks at the same time families of the dead took painful steps to make funeral plans to bury their children, spouses and relatives.
In a building behind the Aldersgate United Methodist Church on FM 1764, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies interviewed families of victims to build a clearer picture of who they were, officials said.
Throngs of reporters and photographers had set up outside the high school.
But in other corners of town, things appeared more normal.
The H-E-B and Arlan’s Market grocery stores seemed busy, as did a car wash on state Highway 6 — a main thoroughfare and the same street of the high school. Residents filed into local restaurants to pick up quick lunches.
Still, the shooting loomed in the air.
For instance, adult friends stopped in a Subway to talk about where they were when they heard about the shooting and share how their children were handling the trauma.
Families watched toddlers play in a park just a block from the middle school where students and parents piled into buses to retrieve their cars at the high school.
“She knows people have been sad, but I can’t tell her all of it,” said C’aira Rodriguez, a Santa Fe graduate and mother of 4-year-old Adailee.
In neighborhoods, parents questioned what would happen next: How do you raise a child in a country where mass shootings at schools are in the news regularly?
The shooting was shocking, but sadly not surprising, Hammond said.
And with about two weeks left in the school year, there was also a question of the immediate next steps, she said.
“I can’t send her back there,” she said. “We need the summer to find answers.”
“Would she be safer in a different school? But it could happen there. Should she go back to her school? Could it happen again? I guess it could.”
Could the family find a way to homeschool their daughter or would that be a disservice to a child who loves being surrounded by friends? These were all questions without answers, she said.
But there was also some clarity, Hammond said. Americans had to find ways to stop the killings in their schools, she said.
“We can do better than this,” Hammond said.
She was certain, too, that parents and residents of Santa Fe would advocate for change and for their children, she said. That could mean pushing for stronger school security or more responsible gun ownership, such as louder calls for parents to keep their guns locked and away from children, she said.
They’d give voice to their experience, she said.
“Once the grieving stops, we will be heard,” Hammond said. “I’m ready.”
