Rome Shubert, 16, spent Saturday preparing to meet his teammates and go to a baseball game, as he had on so many other afternoons.
But by every other measure, the day was unlike any other for the Santa Fe High School sophomore.
“Who walks away from a gunshot wound to the head?” Sheri Shubert, his mother, asked.
Rome Shubert’s first-period art class was the first place a gunman opened fire on students and staff members, killing 10 people and wounding about a dozen others.
“It was really traumatic and crazy,” Rome Shubert said. Shubert said he doesn’t remember the shooter saying anything.
“He just walked in and started shooting.”
Shubert dove under a desk and heard two pops before he got up and ran out of the back of the classroom, Ken Shubert, his grandfather, said.
Authorities have charged Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, a junior at the high school, in connection with the shootings.
Pagourtzis, who was being held at the Galveston County Jail on a capital murder charge and a charge of aggravated assault of a peace officer charge, also had explosive devices, including a Molotov cocktail, which authorities found in the school and nearby, officials said.
The shooter apparently threw a pipe bomb on the desk behind Rome Shubert, but it failed to detonate, Ken Shubert said.
Once Rome Shubert got out of the school, a friend told him that he’d been shot and he took his shirt off and used it to stem the bleeding before ambulances arrived to take him to Clear Lake Regional Medical Center, he said.
“I’d actually dropped my phone and car keys while I was in the school,” Rome Shubert said. “I’m not going to get them back for a while. They’re using them as evidence.”
A friend was wounded in the leg and another was shot in the arm, Rome Shubert said.
He said he didn’t know Pagourtzis and had only seen him once before.
“I never expected anything like this,” Shubert said. “A couple of months ago, we’d had a threat that wasn’t real. I thought that was the end of it.”
Sheri Shubert got a call from Rome’s girlfriend about 8 a.m. that there had been a shooting, but couldn’t reach her son at first because he had dropped his phone, she said.
“Eventually, we just started driving to the hospital,” she said. “While we were on the way — he’s so smart — he had asked a nurse to borrow her cellphone and called to say that he’d been shot, but that he was stable.”
The bullet went straight through, without hitting anything but flesh, she said.
“There are no words to describe it,” she said. “It’s surreal. At the same time, you know a lot of parents lost their kids and you feel a little guilty that your son’s life was just spared.”
The sophomore has received an outpouring of support from other members of the baseball community in Texas along with some survivors of the Parkland, Fla. shooting, he said.
Late Friday, hours after the shooting, the Santa Fe High School baseball team met and voted whether to forfeit a playoff game that was scheduled for Friday, Rome Shubert said.
The game was rescheduled for Saturday night.
“We didn’t want to let the shooter win,” he said. “We were hoping to win and move on and shine a light for this community.”
It’s important not to dwell and mourn about the shooting for the rest of your life, Shubert said.
“That’s what he wanted, to have all of our lives ruined,” Shubert said.
Shubert is a sophomore pitcher on the baseball team and is currently committed to play college baseball at the University of Houston, he said.
