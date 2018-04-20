Five people were treated for injuries or health issues after an explosion and fire Thursday at Valero Energy Corp.'s Texas City refinery, the company said in its first brief public statement since the blast.
A day after an explosion that rattled windows and sent flames and a plume of oily black smoke into the sky, company officials said one employee had been evaluated for health issues and four contractors had sustained minor injuries.
Other than with a four-paragraph prepared statement, Valero officials declined to answer questions.
The statement did not specify what the health issue had been, but stated the employee had returned to work Friday. The four contractors had received minor injuries while leaving the area of the blast and fire, according to the statement.
The company declared a Level 3 emergency shortly after the blast and just before 5 p.m. Thursday and told workers to shelter in place while emergency responders closed roads near the refinery, which is south of Loop 197 in Texas City’s industrial complex.
No fatalities or serious injuries were reported from the blaze late Thursday and all Valero personnel had been accounted for, company officials said Thursday. An automated phone call from the city told residents that there had been no injuries during the explosion and fire.
It was unclear why officials didn't report the four injuries the company revealed Friday.
The fire occurred on the depropanizer tower, which removes propane from feedstock during gasoline production, said Lillian Riojas, spokeswoman for Valero in the prepared statement Friday. Officials have not said exactly what caused the explosion.
Thursday night after the explosion, there were elevated levels of particulate matter because of the smoke, Riojas said.
“Valero community air monitoring by a third party continues,” Riojas said.
Valero company officials did not elaborate on operations at the plant Friday nor would they answer other questions about the explosion.
“We continue to cooperate with appropriate regulatory agencies and key stakeholder groups,” Riojas said.
Officials did not explain what agencies or stakeholder groups were involved. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality did send an emergency response team to the city, a spokesman said.
Texas City Mayor Matt Doyle on Friday said he expected to receive a report on the cause of the fire. Doyle did not know what the status of operations was at the plant on Friday, he said.
"My concern is not the operations," he said. "It's about the men and women that work in there, and the people that live around there."
Late Friday, Texas City Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Munoz said that Valero was in charge of investigating the fire. He did not have any information about what caused the explosion, what material burned during the fire and how the reported injuries occurred. City officials expected to receive an update about the incident from Valero on Tuesday, he said.
Valero’s Texas City plant in 2017 had a refining capacity of 225,000 barrels per day, according to the company.
The refinery produces a wide range of petroleum products including fuel gas, gasoline, kerosene, diesel fuel and liquefied petroleum gases, according to the company.
The site sits on 290 acres near the Texas City Ship Channel at 1301 Loop 197 S.
