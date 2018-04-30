Three people were rescued from a stranded sailboat off East Beach early Monday morning.
The trio was sailing back to Galveston from Port Arthur near sunset on Sunday when the boat's captain missed the entrance to the ship channel, Galveston Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said. The boat ended up stranded in rough chop to the west of the jetty, about 100 yards off East Beach, Davis said.
The boat was stuck for several hours before a U.S. Coast Guard boat was dispatched. The Coast Guard couldn't get close enough to the boat, and the Galveston Island Beach Patrol was called, Davis said.
Lifeguards were able to use a smaller boat to retrieve the group from the boat and get them back to shore. There were no injuries, Davis said. The boat was scheduled to be towed away on Monday morning.
