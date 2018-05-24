AUSTIN
For two days this week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has heard from educators, mental health experts and law enforcement officers about how to curb the type of violence that left 10 people dead inside Santa Fe High School last week.
On Thursday, he heard from Santa Fe.
“In Santa Fe, we know what guns sound like,” said Grace Johnson, a Santa Fe High School senior who told Abbott she had been napping in the school’s band room when the shooting started. She described walking into the hallway where shooting victims were lying dead or injured.
“We know what guns sound like but you never think they’re going to be in the school,” she said.
Thirty Santa Fe residents — among them students, parents, teachers, administrators and emergency responders — traveled to the state capital Thursday to speak with Abbott on the third day of his school safety roundtable, an expert panel he announced hours after the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.
The roundtable was nominally about finding solutions to prevent more mass shootings. Abbott has over the past two days talked about ideas that sprang from the first two rounds of discussion. He would support improvements to mental health checks and the way stolen guns are reported, he said.
Other leaders have talked about ways to fortify schools against future attacks by installing bullet-proof glass or metal detectors.
Some have urged Abbott to call a special session immediately to get some of those measures in the works. He has not said whether he would heed those calls, however. Legislators will convene for their next regular session in January.
At the end of the meeting, Abbott said the roundtable had produced hundreds of proposals his office would separate into the feasible and unfeasible.
“There will be action,” he said.
The two most frequently discussed proposals over the three days were for increased police presence and improved mental health services.
But there were other proposals by roundtable members, including suggestions for alarms sounded exclusively for shootings that wouldn’t be mistaken for fire alarms and a volunteer force of fathers to stand sentinel at the doors of schools.
Abbott didn’t say when he would make recommendations.
Also in attendance Thursday were U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, state Sen. Larry Taylor and U.S. Rep. Greg Bonnen. The latter three represent Santa Fe in their respective legislative districts.
Abbott has generally been praised for convening the roundtable, and at least listening to proposals that could curb some gun violence. He didn’t take such measures after the Sutherland Springs shooting in November when more than two dozen died after a gunman entered a Sunday church service and opened fire.
The lack of a response so far frustrated Johnson, who said she and her classmates in a political science class wrote to Abbott in March, following a false alarm shooting scare at Santa Fe High School on Feb. 28.
Abbott never responded, she said.
Some groups were disappointed they weren’t asked to participate in the roundtable talks.
Madie Lake, communications director for March For Our Lives Houston, said none of the small group of students the gun-reform group was working with were invited to the roundtable, despite requests to local state representatives and the governor’s office.
The group instead will hold a press conference Tuesday in Houston.
“We’re just not sure how well balanced his selection was on pro-gun or pro-gun reform,” she said.
Gun rights did briefly come up during Thursday’s roundtable, with one speaker saying he wished the National Rifle Association would “back off” some widely supported gun-control proposals, such as mandatory reporting of private gun sales.
Still, the absence of gun-reform activism in the wake of the Santa Fe shooting stands in stark contrast to the reaction to the mass shooting that preceded it, in Parkland, Fla., in February.
On May 21, the national March for Our Lives Group announced in a Twitter post that its leaders — who became media sensations in recent months — would not be publicly commenting on the Santa Fe shooting.
“This is their tragedy and not our own,” the group wrote.
Aaron Chenoweth, a graduating senior from Santa Fe High School, said he believed the number of pro-gun people at his school far outnumbered the people who supported a gun-reform platform.
“There’s a lot of us that believe we need a lot more police presence,” he said. “That is everyone’s go-to.”
