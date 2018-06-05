A 23-year-old man was killed and another injured when a car crashed into a group of cyclists near Seawall Boulevard late Monday evening, police said.
The driver of the car was charged with intoxication assault, police said.
Police received a report of a car driving into a group of bicyclists near 69th Street and Weiss Drive, about four blocks from Seawall Boulevard.
The car was turning onto 69th Street and drove into a group of bicyclists. Two people, both 23-year-old men, were struck, police said. They were taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch.
One of the men suffered serious injuries and died at the hospital on Tuesday morning, police said. In a social media post, Galveston Island Beach Patrol identified the man as Marco Antonio. Antonio had recently completed lifeguard training.
The other man suffered a broken arm, as well as other cuts and abrasions.
The group of bicyclists were not local residents, Galveston Police Department spokesman Capt. Joshua Schirard said. They were a group of foreign students apparently in Galveston on summer work visas. The victims were Latino, Schirard said.
The bicyclists were riding side-by-side in a group of five, police said. They did not have lights on their bikes and the street where the crash occurred is poorly lit, police said
The driver of the car, Gerilyn Weberlein, 50, of Galveston, was arrested at the scene and charged with intoxication assault, according to the police department. Because one of the victims died, the charges may be upgraded, police said.
She was held on $100,000 bond and was still in custody Tuesday at the Galveston County Jail.
