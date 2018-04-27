A man was arrested Thursday after police identified him as the person caught on a game camera trying to steal a refrigerator from an RV in San Leon.
Steven Lopez, 18, was arrested Thursday and charged with burglary of a habitation.
The alleged burglary happened on April 15. Police were called to the RV in the 700 block of 12th Street to a report of two men breaking into a trailer, according to an arrest warrant.
The owner of the RV had set up a game camera nearby, and told police that he recognized one of the men captured by the camera as his neighbor.
Police found the fridge underneath the porch of the neighbor's house, according to the warrant. It was still cold when officers located it.
Lopez was still being held at the Galveston County jail on $50,000 bond Friday afternoon, according to jail records.
