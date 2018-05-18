In the aftermath of a mass shooting that left 10 dead and another 10 injured, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday said legislators should act to prevent further mass shootings from happening in Texas.
Abbott, speaking at a press conference in Santa Fe hours after in the shooting, called for the formation of a roundtable panel including elected officials, teachers, gun violence victims, and Second Amendment advocates on how Texas gun laws could be changed.
“We need to do more to just pray for the victims and the families,” Abbott said. “It’s time in Texas that we take action to step up and make sure this tragedy is never repeated ever again in the history of this state of Texas.”
Abbott arrived in Santa Fe about four hours after the shooting. He was briefed by law enforcement officers before he spoke to media awaiting updates on the massacre. Before arriving, he had ordered flags around the state to be lowered to half-staff to honor the victims of the Santa Fe shooting.
“It’s impossible to describe the magnitude of the evil of the person who would attack innocent children in a school,” Abbott said.
Abbott talked about increasing the speed of background checks, and other measures that would keep guns away from people who are an “immediate danger” to others, though it was unclear if those things would have prevented Friday’s events.
Pagourtzis was armed with a shotgun and .38-caliber handgun, Abbott said. He didn’t legally own either of those weapons, and may have taken them from his father, Abbott said.
The state also needed to address services to people with mental health issues, Abbott said.
“The answers are not always immediate, but the answers will come by us working together,” Abbott said.
Abbott was joined by U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Galveston County Judge Mark Henry, Texas State Rep. Greg Bonnen and Texas State Sen. Larry Taylor, among others.
Cruz and Patrick have spoken against gun law reform in recent years. Speaking after Abbott, Patrick said in order for schools to be safer, they should consider reducing the number of entrances and exits into buildings.
“There are too many entrances and too many exits to our over 8,000 campuses in Texas,” Patrick said. “There aren’t enough people to put a guard at every entrance and exit. You would be talking about 25,000, 30,000, 40,000 people.”
“Maybe we need to look at limiting the entrance and exits into our schools so that we can have law enforcement looking at the people coming into one or two entrances.”
Patrick urged parents to safely secure their guns so that their children did not have access to them.
Cruz offered prayers for the victims of Friday’s shooting.
“Texas has seen the face of evil,” Cruz said. “There have been too damn many of these.”
Elected officials need to be doing “everything possible” to stop violent criminals, Cruz said.
Other elected officials were still making their way down to Santa Fe on Friday afternoon, including U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, a Friendswood Republican whose district includes Santa Fe, and U.S. Sen. John Cornyn.
“Santa Fe is a salt of the Earth community,” Weber said in a prepared statement. “They are Texas tough. We will grieve together; we will remember together; and we will move forward together.”
Henry and Abbott were meeting with victims and victims’ families on Friday evening. The county judge declined to comment on whether the state should change any of its gun laws.
It’s the second time in less than a year that Abbott and Texas officials has had to respond to a mass shooting. On November 5, 26 people were killed and 20 others were injured in a mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs.
Since then, the state has not changed any of its laws regarding guns or gun ownership. Neither has the federal government.
“I ask the rest of the country to join Texas in mourning the loss of these students,” Abbott said.
“It’s time in Texas that we take action to step up and make sure this tragedy is never repeated ever again in the history of this state of Texas.”
LOL, it's long past time! As Trump would say, "We'll see what happens."
Let me tell you what this "panel" will conclude. They will conclude that we arm the teachers. Is this a good idea? No. But Abbott, Patrick and Cruz are bought and paid for by the NRA. We haven't had a hijacking since 911, we can solve this, but more guns is not the solutions to a gun problem.
The tragedy in Santa Fe stems from family and school security.
Family - Dimitrious had incendiary devices at home and no one noticed? Teens want their own space but they are still under parental supervision. His parents have some 'splaining to do.
School security- Wearing a trench coat on a hot summer day. But he had done this before. SF needs to look at their dress code. School security cameras would not have picked up the presence of firearms. Just a student in a trench coat.
Some are suggesting metal detectors. Maybe. But a dog trained to sniff out gun powder at the entrance would work. And while we're at it, train the dog to sniff out drugs. There is a drug problem at SF and not just the high school. In between classes the dog can sniff out the perimeter of the building for weapons or drugs.
What gun control measure would have prevented this?
Background checks? The guns were legally purchased by the lad's father. No AR-15s, no bump stocks, no high capacity magazines.
Condolences to the families of all the victims. They are friends and neighbors.
With SFISD v Doe the Supreme Court ruled that a policy permitting student-led, student-initiated prayer at high school football games violates the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment. Natures abhors a vacuum. They banned God from the school and DEATH entered instead.
Amen Mr. Ponce.... Besides how do you stop someone who has pre-meditated murder on their heart with intent.... You can't!!!!
I suspect that the governor's "Panel" is a stalling tactic that will suffice to get them past this latest horrific school shooting long enough to continue to do nothing. They have had 19 years since the Columbine School mass shooting to enact common sense gun laws, provide affordable access to mental health care, and enact school safety procedures. If the governor would begin paying 50% of the funding for the public schools again, we could use some of that money to protect our children! Actions speak louder than words and "feel good" stalling tactics! Time for some changes in our representatives who should be representing their constituents instead of their political donors! I will certainly be taking action to vote in November to replace these ineffective hot air bags with candidates that will govern with common sense actions!! Remember in November!!!
Tell me ONE "common sense gun law" that would have prevented this. Just one, more if you can but I doubt if you can find any. The problem here cannot be solved by more gun laws.
No single initiative is sufficient but a combination of various initiatives can work. Arm those teachers and employees who volunteer to do so, establish a single entrance to each school that has a metal detector, police officer at that entrance and others patrolling hallways, safe ballistic rooms in each classrooms, and standard uniform for students. Strict discipline that provides for expulsion from schools for misbehaviors. Training that helps to identify students with psycholical issues and treatment for those issues. We must look at school safety and security differently than in the past. We are wasting time with more gun laws. This kid didnt buy his guns, he got them from his father. These guns weren’t military style automatic or sem-automatic weapons. A terrorist of any variety can weaponize anything and create as much havoc as this kid did in Sante Fe. God bless the families and friends of those victims. This was a senseless act of violence for which the kid that did it must pay dearly.
A tragedy beyond sad! As we look at ways to deal with such abhorrent event, we must ensure that we are not only vigilant, but observant and enforcers of at a minimum the posted dress code. Just consider a quoted news item regarding the perpetrator: "Santa Fe High student Mateo Twilley said. "He was really quiet and he wore like a trench coat almost every day." And student Dustin Sederin who said
"I seen this kid in a trench coat and wearing like these tactical army boots and he kind of looked at me weird and then he started walking more but he was walking towards the art hallway." And he added: "Pagourtzis had been bullied by coaches and wore a trench coat to school every day, even if was 90 degrees."
Then consider the posted "Student Handbook - Santa Fe ISD
https://www.sfisd.org/cms/lib/.../2017-2018%20SFJH%20Student%20Handbook.pdf
Reciting the Pledges to the U.S. and Texas Flags . ...... This section of the Santa Fe ISD Student Handbook includes information related ...... large, baggy, or long). .... Any item of outerwear deemed unsuitable for school by the administration will ..."
My condolences to the families of the victims. PLEASE go donate blood and actually do something that will be of benefit right now. It takes a while, but we'd all want someone to do so if our own family memeber was in need....
I agree that we should not arm anybody who doesn't want to be.
I do think that any teacher who's already armed themselves and has a valid carry license and is willing to do so, should be allowed to carry that weapon. 'It can't happen here' has just been tossed out the window. At this point, would anybody care to keep arguing the effectiveness of 'gun free zones'??
Anybody?
Anybody?
And disarming anyone who is innocent and had nothing to do with the crime is very PC but also very unfixable.
Thank God at least the Officer whose job it was to engage actually did so here, or else we'd most likely have a lot worse situation, as hard to imagine as that is.
It's a shame nobody else could try to return the killer kid's fire, having no means to do so.
Here's a sobering fact...try to dispute it if you will....Unless you strictly limit access to school campuses (or, for that matter, anywhere else) by having a well-designed perimeter enclosure and very limited number of access points, each with a metal detector AND an armed guard capable of quick and decisive action as needed and empowered to search anybody he/she feels needs searching, and a secondary line of defense inside that one in case the primary is breached, and thus accept the additional inconvenience that actual security causes, you CANNOT 'prevent this from ever happening again'.
Period.
You cannot pass laws that such killer nutcases will follow.
Claiming otherwise is just talk...utterly useless talk.
The way to decrease to near zero if not indeed stop entirely schools shootings is not 'gun control', no matter how much the usual suspects want to believe that.
The solution is PEOPLE control...control of ACCESS to the schools....
BTW, the willfully ignorant, or perhaps just uninformed, keep using Columbine to 'prove' their point, never once mentioning, if in fact even knowing, that THAT horror took place right in the middle of the 1994-2004 'Assault Weapons Ban', just as Sandy Hook took place in a state that had their own such ban, along with other mass shootings also occurring where laws were already in place 'banning' what was used to commit the crime(s) .
One might note it's already illegal to carry a firearm into a school...a situation that, yet again, effects only honest people.....
ps:
It should also be noted that in an actual secure environment, there would be a badge in/badge out accountability system at those perimeter limited access points, so a quick determination could be made of who was actually on site, with offsite capability to scan badges and immediately produce a list of those accounted for.
Also, there should be a specific, unique, distinct 'alarm', controlled only by Security, for when you want people to barricade themselves and lock up IN place, such as an active shooter situation. Absolutely distinct wound.
A fire alarm's purpose is to get people OUT of the room/building, as it should be, but also increases exposure.
Absolutely distinct wound.
?????
Absolutely distinct SOUND.
Sorry.
Typing even faster and worse than usual, because I'd like to see ACTION that DOES A LOT THAT'S POSITIVE FOR SCHOOL SAFETY rather than the predictable utterly dishonest blaming of everything but the actual problem.
It's not the NRA that's the problem...it's the HUA that is......
One last thought, before anyone dismisses spending money to more effectively keep bad guys out in the first place by hardening the perimeters (keep the bad guys AWAY from the school...don't just wait till they're at the door of it...), rather than passing more laws aimed at everybody and everything BUT the bad guys:
A FOOTBALL stadium is fenced in, and access controlled, and anyone wanting to get inside has to buy a ticket or be stopped/turned away at the gateways. A darn football stadium would be harder for a killer to enter than most schools proper/classrooms are.
Add metal detectors and armed security, and one would be unlikely to get into the stadium with gun or whatever at all, even with a ticket.....
Remember that every month...no reason to wait until the end of the year to deal with actual problems rather than just tilt at windmills like usual.
We all have to decide how much we're willing to pay, and how much we're willing to be inconvenienced, for better real increased security for our kids....
Then, actually do it.....
There it is....
