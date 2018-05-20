SANTA FE
Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Sunday during a tour of Santa Fe, including visits to a church service and the high school, pledged "swift action" on state reforms to make public schools safer.
Possible reforms would be up for discussion, officials said. But leaders also offered some hotly-debated proposals, such as arming teachers, to prevent school shootings.
Just minutes into the school day Friday, a teenage gunman walked into a high school art room, shouted “Surprise!,” threw pipe bombs and opened fire on students and staff, multiple students and law enforcement officials have said.
Ten people were killed and more were injured in an act of carnage Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called “one of the most heinous attacks that we’ve ever seen in the history of Texas schools.”
Texas officials will convene Tuesday for three days of round-table discussions about possible reforms, Abbott said Saturday.
The governor's office has not yet named people to the group slated to discuss school safety reforms.
But Abbott has said it would likely include two state senators, two House members and parents, community members, Second Amendment proponents and gun control advocates from around the state.
"Beginning this next week, it’s time to go to work, go to work to make sure this will be the last," Abbott said. "We need reforms so other students will not have to live with the nightmare like what these students had to go through."
Reforms would arise from those group discussions, he said. In the Santa Fe community, he had heard a lot from parents and residents about "hardening the schools" and improving security by adding such things as metal detectors, Abbott said.
Abbott also was considering technologies and platforms that examine students' social media habitats to perform a "threat assessment," he said.
Patrick called for arming teachers, a controversial proposal that many teachers and teacher unions across the country oppose. Texas already allows school district boards to decide whether they want to allow teachers who have a license to carry and other training to bring guns into schools, Patrick said.
"We have to arm our teachers," Patrick said. "If another person has a gun, the best way to stop that person is another person with a gun. An even better way is four people with a gun to stop that person."
Patrick also blamed the shooting Friday in part on violent video games and "throwing God out of schools," he said.
"This is not about guns," Patrick said. "This is about us as a culture and a nation."
