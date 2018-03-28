A 20-year-old Texas City man was arrested Tuesday after a homeowner gave police surveillance video alleged to show the man having sex with a 15-year-old girl in the homeowner’s backyard.
Norman Dwayne Lattimore, 20, was charged with sexual assault of a child in connection to the incident, according to jail records. His bond is set at $25,000.
An upset homeowner contacted Texas City police March 13 and told them that while reviewing a video recording, she noticed two people walk into her backyard and start having sex, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The homeowner told police that she didn’t recognize either of the people and police told her to contact them if she saw the two people again, according to the affidavit.
Texas City police then received a call the next day from a man about a girl and man trying to burglarize his shed and the two matched the description of the duo in the surveillance footage, according to the affidavit.
The man and girl told police they were just walking around, according to the affidavit.
Police later contacted the father of the girl, who said he wanted to file sexual assault charges, according to the affidavit.
The girl later told police that she met Lattimore at a basketball game and that the two exchanged phone numbers and a relationship eventually developed, according to the affidavit.
