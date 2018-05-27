GALVESTON

A toddler was taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch after surviving a drowning scare Saturday evening on a West End beach.

Emergency responders were called to Hershey Beach, near the 12000 block of FM 3005, about 6:55 p.m. to a report of a drowning, Galveston Beach Patrol Chief Peter Davis said.

Responders found the child alive and responsive, Davis said. A witness estimated the 3-year-old girl had been under water for 3 minutes, Davis said.

The girl was taken to the medical branch as a precaution. She was expected to fully recover, Davis said.

— John Wayne Ferguson

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

