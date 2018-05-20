SANTA FE
In this deeply religious community, people returned to worship Sunday, two days after a gunman shot more than 20 students and teachers — killing 10 — inside Santa Fe High School.
The school shooting happened in a nation where people have "fallen away from God," Santa Fe Arcadia First Baptist Church Pastor Jerl Watkins said to a packed worship hall.
In a church service attended by many of the state's top leaders, including Gov. Greg Abbott, Watkins gave a sermon addressing the shooting and the questions people might have around it related to faith. One question he said he has had heard a lot was: Why would God allow this to happen?
"God did not cause it," Watkins said. "They died as a result of evil in this world. All the evil and hardship can ultimately be traced back to man's sin."
He had originally planned to give a sermon to graduating seniors of the high school, which he usually does this time of year, he said. That sermon has typically addressed the theory of evolution, for which Watkins said "there is not one shred of scientific evidence."
Instead, he addressed the shooting, which he said stemmed from man's evils. The country had taken God out of schools and children were seeing violence in social media and video games instead of spending time with family, Watkins said.
Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and local Republican leaders Sen. Larry Taylor and Rep. Greg Bonnen as well as County Judge Mark Henry all attended the service Sunday.
Abbott didn't speak during the ceremony, but visited the high school campus after, where he and other elected officials laid flowers on the lawn.
"We come here with hearts that are aching knowing there are parents that are here today without children," Abbott said. "Pray that God heals the hearts of parents who have lost a child."
Santa Fe students and parents who attend the church showed up Sunday to pray for the community, they said.
Jonathan Fogle, a Santa Fe freshman, lost one of his best friends Friday, he said. Kyle McLeod, one of 10 victims, was sweet and always looked out for other people, Fogle said.
Fogle would have been in the first period art class where the gunman started his attack Friday, but had been excused to arrive late Friday, his mother said. He was still in shock that he had come that close, he said. He attended church Sunday with his mother and younger brother to pray for his classmates, he said.
"I wanted to think about things and pray," Fogle said.
