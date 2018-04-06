A Texas City man was arrested Thursday on allegations he harassed a La Marque woman for nearly a month by showing up at her home and work asking for hugs and romantic advice.
William Richard Standefer, 37, was charged Thursday with stalking.
The arrest followed nearly a month of reports to the police department about a man approaching the woman at her home and workplace, according to a police complaint.
The complaint shows the woman called police nine times to report being approached between March 1 and March 22.
Police took Standefer into custody and gave him a criminal trespass warning March 5, after the fourth call, according to the complaint.
Standefer is accused of going to the woman's workplace, a pharmacy in La Marque, on March 21 and telling her he needed "a hug and a soda," according to the complaint.
Standefer is accused of showing up in the woman's driveway and refusing to leave March 22, according to the complaint.
The woman told police he wanted to "talk about her love life and about the future," according to the complaint.
Standefer was held on $40,000 bond, according to court records. He was still in custody Friday afternoon at the Galveston County jail.
— John Wayne Ferguson
