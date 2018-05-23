The Gulf Coast chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness is offering its Disaster Distress Helpline to people suffering with emotional distress such as overwhelming anxiety, trouble sleeping and other depression-like symptoms after mass shooting Friday in Santa Fe.
Anyone experiencing these symptoms can call 800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746 for support and counseling (Spanish-speakers should text Hablanos to 66746).
For information, email namigc@namigulfcoast.org or call 281-585-3100.
Amerigroup also is offering its support by providing free access to licensed counselors and therapists via its behavioral health crisis line at 844-405-4300. On-site help will be available for the victims, families and first responders, and any others affected by the shooting from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through today at the American Red Cross Family Assistance Center at Aldersgate United Methodist Church at 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe.
Free counseling also will be provided from the Krist Samaritan Counseling Center at 16441 Space Center Blvd., Suite C-100, in Houston, or at the satellite location at Moody Methodist Church at 2803 53rd St. in Galveston.
Residents of Santa Fe must provide proof of residency for the free program. For information, call 281-480-7554.
— Angela Wilson
