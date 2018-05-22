The public is invited to attend a community prayer circle, sponsored by Greater Barbour's Chapel Baptist Church, at 7 p.m. today at 7420 FM 1765 in Texas City.
The nondenominational event is open to the public to come show support and solidarity for the Santa Fe community through prayer.
For information, call 409-935-1100.
— Angela Wilson
