A San Leon homeowner awoke Wednesday morning to find a knife-wielding man in his home and walking toward his niece’s bedroom, police said.
At 9 a.m. Wednesday, police arrived at a home on Avenue L in San Leon, where they found a man being held in handcuffs by the homeowner on the house’s porch, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The homeowner told police he was was awoken by noise in another room, When he got up to investigate, he heard a man’s voice say “hello,” according to the affidavit.
The owner got closer and found a man standing in his house, with an open pocket knife in his hand, according to the affidavit. The men saw each other and the intruder raised the knife in a “threatening stance,” according to the affidavit.
The homeowner retreated to get a gun. While he was doing that, the intruder started to walk toward a room where the homeowner’s 1-year-old niece was sleeping, according to the affidavit.
The homeowner got his gun and forced the man to go outside, drop his knife and lay on the ground, according to the complaint. The homeowner then handcuffed the intruder and called police.
Brad Horton, 25, of League City, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony. He was held on $250,000 bond, according to court records.
He was still in custody at the Galveston County jail Thursday afternoon, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.