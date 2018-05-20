SANTA FE
Santa Fe Independent School District officials over the weekend worked through social media posts to quell widely circulating rumors that school coaches had bullied a teenage shooter accused of killing 10 people and wounding at least 13 on Friday.
Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, who is charged with capital murder in the school shooting, played on the school’s football team.
School district officials on Saturday posted on Twitter and Facebook, but did not answer phone calls or emails Sunday.
“It has been brought to the district’s attention that several sources are falsely reporting claims about SFISD high school coaches and bully-like behaviors toward the student shooter,” the district post stated. “Administration looked into these claims and confirmed that these reports are untrue.”
District officials did not post when they had looked into the claims and what was false. The district is using social media as its main source of releasing news since the shooting Friday morning.
The district’s statement has raised some eyebrows.
“At this point, I have a lot of questions about that,” said Nick Poehl, the attorney representing Pagourtzis.
Poehl is critical of the district’s statement that the reports are untrue. He didn’t know the details of an investigation or how the school looked into the claims, he said.
“It seems like they concluded it very quickly,” Poehl said. “It doesn’t seem that they talked to the kids that made the claims.”
The Pagourtzis family was aware of some incidents, he said.
“We don’t think it’s fair to characterize other students as liars,” Poehl said.
Gavin Hawk and his friends did not bully Pagourtzis, said Hawk, who played football with the shooter.
Bikers Against Bullying members are organizing a May 26 fundraiser to benefit the families of the shooting victims, said member Tom Hoefli, who is a La Marque resident.
Bikers Against Bullying provides an anti-bullying presentation for children and teenagers, but the group has a hard getting the approval from some school districts, he said.
Hoefli, too, had heard rumors that the shooter was bullied, but there are always two sides to the issue, he said.
“It definitely brings awareness to bullying,” Hoefli said. “Schools are always in denial.”
John Wayne Ferguson and Kelsey Walling contributed to this report.
