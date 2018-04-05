A Texas City man was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison after a Galveston County jury found him guilty in the 2014 assault of a 70-year-old man.
Loyd Hamilton, 63, of Texas City was convicted on a single count of aggravated assault.
Hamilton was arrested in December 2014 at a group home in Texas City. Hamilton, who was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, had gotten angry at another resident at the home, and struck the man several times with a heavy ceramic statue.
After the man fell to ground, Hamilton hit him several times in the head and face with a steel chair, prosecutors alleged.
The victim suffered multiple facial fractures from the attack, and spent a month in the hospital to recover, prosecutors alleged.
Hamilton had three other prior convictions before assault: for rape in 1983, for aggravated assault in 1984 and for attempted capital murder of a peace officer in 1987.
District Court Judge John Ellisor handed down Hamilton's sentence. Hamilton must serve at least half of it before he's eligible for parole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.