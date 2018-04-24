Two people were injured Tuesday when the SUV they were in veered off state Highway 6 and crashed into a roadside tree.
The crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. near the Galveston-Brazoria County Line, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
It wasn’t immediately clear why the Ford SUV left the road. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, Trochesset said.
The driver of the SUV, a woman in her late 20s, was flown by helicopter to a local hospital. She suffered serious injuries to her legs and had been partially ejected from the SUV, Trochesset said.
A male passenger suffered a head injury, but was expected to survive. He was taken to a local hospital by an ambulance.
The SUV was on fire immediately after the crash. The fire was put out with a fire extinguisher by a passerby, Trochesset said.
