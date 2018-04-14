CORPUS CHRISTI
Daily News staffers and a correspondent won 15 awards, including some of the state’s highest, Saturday during the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors’ annual convention, held this year in Corpus Christi.
The entire Daily News staff received the Star Award for breaking news coverage of Hurricane Harvey.
Photographer Stuart Villanueva was named Star Photojournalist of the Year for a portfolio of work.
The news staff won second place for the Star Investigative Report category for its series “Bullied to the Brink,” which explored the link between bullying and suicide among young people.
Reporter Marissa Barnett received an honorable mention in the Star Reporter of the Year category for a portfolio of five articles she produced in 2017.
The Star awards, given jointly by The Associated Press Managing Editors and Texas Headliners Foundation, are among the highest honors granted for newspaper journalism in Texas.
Journalists at The Daily News also received the following awards from The Associated Press Managing Editors:
FIRST PLACES
Leonard Woolsey, editorial writing
Kelsey Walling, feature photography
Kevin M. Cox, sports photography
Nur Ain McWilliams, information graphics
SECOND PLACE
Stuart Villanueva, sports photography
THIRD PLACES
The Daily News staff, live on-line coverage of Hurricane Harvey
Marissa Barnett, deadline writing
Stuart Villanueva, feature photography
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Stuart Villanueva, feature photography
Angela Wilson, business reporting
Correspondent Dustin Chase, whose freelance work appears weekly in The Daily News, won first place for film criticism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.