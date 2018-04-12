A 17-year-old woman accused of breaking into her boyfriend's bedroom and stealing his video game system and clothes as part of a revenge plot is facing felony burglary charges, police said.
Isabella Lopez, 17, of Texas City was arrested Tuesday and charged with burglary.
The burglary occurred on March 30 at a home on 24th Avenue North. The home's owner told police that several items had been taken out of his son's room, including a Playstation 4, watches, belts and gold chains, according to a police complaint.
Police identified suspects in the burglary — two young women — using a neighbor's surveillance camera.
During a police interview Tuesday, Lopez admitted to planning the burglary, according to the complaint. She told police she was angry after being told her boyfriend was seen kissing another girl and wanted to do something to hurt him, according to the complaint.
She told police that she had given away the stolen property to friends, according to the complaint.
Lopez was held on $10,000 bond. She was no longer in custody as of Thursday, according to jail records.
A second person named in the complaint as involved in the robbery has not yet been charged, according to the complaint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.