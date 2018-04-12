TEXAS CITY
A dental clinic closed in February because of concerns with infection and sanitation controls will reopen Monday, the Galveston County Health District said Thursday.
The governing board of the Coastal Health & Wellness Clinic voted to reopen its Texas City clinic during a special meeting Thursday. But the clinic will not yet offer full services, according to the health district.
The clinic was one of two closed in February after an accreditation inspection identified 11 threat-to-life issues related to sanitation of dental instruments and decontamination training.
The clinic’s location in Galveston will remain closed, the health district said. The district did not give a timeline on when that location may reopen.
Kathy Barroso, the interim director of the Coastal Health & Wellness clinic and the CEO of the health district, said significant improvements have been made at the Texas City clinic.
“The dental staff have been working diligently to correct the deficiencies that were noted from the Joint Commission survey report,” Barroso said. “Staff have received additional training and competencies have been noted. New procedures and processes are also in place and have been documented.”
The Joint Commission is the private accreditation organization that first flagged problems at the clinic Feb. 12.
The reopened clinic will not do dental procedures that require tools to be sterilized, such as removing teeth, the health district said. The clinic will focus on patients that are waiting to be fitted for dentures.
On March 23, the health district announced it would reach out to 9,500 former clinic patients who they feared may have been exposed to infectious diseases, including hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV, because of the lapses in infection control.
The warnings were sent to people who had been treated at the dental clinic during the last three years.
The health district has not announced if any infections have been directly connected to the issues at the clinic. The district will continue to offer testing to people that may have been exposed through Saturday.
