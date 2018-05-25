The family of one of the students killed in the May 18 mass shooting at Santa Fe High School is suing the accused shooter’s parents, asserting that they are equally to blame for the massacre by allowing him access to guns.
Rosie Yanas and Christopher Stone — the parents of Christopher Jake Stone, 17 — filed the suit late Thursday in the Galveston County Court at Law No. 3 against Antonios Pagourtzis and Rose Marie Kosmetatos, records show.
Stone's family is seeking more than $1 million in damages.
Christopher Jake Stone was one of 10 people killed during the shooting. He was a football player.
Authorities have charged Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, a junior at Santa Fe High School, in connection with the Santa Fe shootings.
Pagourtzis is accused of arming himself with his father’s Remington 870 shotgun and a .38-caliber revolver and committing one of the deadliest acts of school violence in the state’s history.
Pagourtzis is being held without bond at the Galveston County Jail on a capital murder charge and a charge of aggravated assault of a peace officer, according to court records.
“The murderer pulled the pistol’s and sawed-off shotgun’s triggers, but also upon them, pressed just as firmly, were the fingers of his parents, who utterly failed to teach their son any respect for life whatsoever,” the lawsuit asserts.
The parents "negligently and grossly negligently failed to secure their weapons in a reasonable way and put them directly and proximately into use as authors of community-wide tragedy and incomprehensible loss.”
Because of his parents’ failure, Pagourtzis was able to go to the high school and kill 10 people and wound more than a dozen others when maybe he would have been incapable of it without the weapons, the lawsuit asserts.
The parents also failed to get mental health counseling for their son, the lawsuit asserts.
The defendants have not yet responded to the suit, court records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.