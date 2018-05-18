UPDATE: 11:20 a.m.
Galveston County Judge Mark Henry reports that nine people — eight students and a teacher — are dead in the shooting at Santa fe High School. Two people are in custody, one a suspect and one person Henry described as a person of interest. Police are investigating what they worry are explosive devices both on the campus and at an undisclosed place off campus in Santa Fe, Henry said.
Clear Lake Regional Medical Center had received seven patients and Mainland Medical Center received two, officials said.
UPDATE: 11:10 a.m.
Two adult gunshot victims being treated at the University of Texas Medical Branch are in critical medical condition and a teenaged victim is in good condition, officials said.
A victim described as a middle-aged male was in surgery, officials said.
A woman described also as middle-aged had been shot in the leg, officials said.
A boy younger than 18, presumed to be a student, was in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg, officials said.
UPDATE: 11 a.m.
As many as 10 people, including two adults are dead in a shooting at Santa fe High School this morning, according to the Galveston County Sheriff.
Unconfirmed reports have it that one of the dead is a Santa Fe ISD police officer.
Update: 10:20 a.m.
Galveston County Commissioner Joe Giusti said there had been multiple fatalities from a shooting at Santa High School.
Other sources have confirmed that at least eight people are dead.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is treating three people, two adults and a teenager, for gunshot wounds.
Update: 9:35 a.m.
Unconfirmed reports say there were between five and seven casualties from a shooting at Santa Fe High School this morning, according to a Daily News reporter at Santa Fe High School.
Police radio traffic reports at last three confirmed casualties and that officers are conducting a room-by-room search of the high school.
It was unknown whether any of the casualties were fatalities.
Update: 9:30 a.m.
The Santa Fe Police Department confirmed that one person is in custody. The police did not provide further details.
Original story
The University of Texas Medical Branch is preparing to treat victims of a shooting reported this morning at Santa Fe High School, a spokesman said.
"What we know now is we are prepared to take patients and we understand patients are on their way," the spokesman said.
"We have not received any yet, from what I understand."
An active shooter has been reported at Santa Fe High School, the district said on its Facebook page.
At 8:12 a.m. on Friday, the school district posted that the high school was on lockdown.
"This morning an incident occurred at the high school involving an active shooter," the district wrote.
It's unclear whether the scene is still active. Police officials could not immediately be reached.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.