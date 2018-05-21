Santa Fe Independent School District students are scheduled to return to classes May 29, the district announced during a news conference Monday.
All district schools will remain closed this week, as the city continues to mourn 10 people killed Friday in Santa Fe High School.
Santa Fe teachers will return to their jobs Wednesday, Superintendent of Schools Leigh Wall said.
All Santa Fe schools have been closed since the shooting. The district initially canceled classes through today before extending the closures into next week.
“While we are anxious to have students back in our schools, we realize that there are students, staff and families that need time for grieving and mourning,” spokeswoman Patti Hanssard said.
The last day of school was scheduled for May 31, and the high school graduation was scheduled for June 1. School officials did not announce any changes in those dates.
Meanwhile, some students and parents have said they are uneasy about returning to the school after the trauma of the shooting
Brenda Yanez at the news conference said her daughter had been in a group of students inside the art classroom where the shooting occurred. She was unsure whether she could convince her daughter to return to the school, she said.
“My child is very traumatized and does not want to go back into the school,” Yanez said. “I can’t make her. I’m not going to drag her.”
“She doesn’t want to come back,” Yanez said.
Yanez said she didn’t want missed school days to lower her daughter’s grades.
The district would work with students who are worried about returning to the school, Wall said.
“We’re going to do everything we can to help support our kids emotionally and socially as we move forward,” Wall said. “The school is coming up with a plan to not penalize them with grades.”
The school district and the city of Santa Fe both were providing counseling services for students, staff and family members, officials said.
