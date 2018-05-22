Today is Election Day in runoffs from the party primaries held March 5. In parts of Galveston County, Republican voters are choosing a county commissioner and party precinct chairs.
Democrats across the county can vote on their choice to be the Democratic candidate for governor.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Voters in Galveston County can cast a ballot at any of the following locations:
VOTING LOCATIONS
• Joe Faggard Community Center
1750 state Highway 87, Crystal Beach
• Moody Methodist Church
2803 53rd St., Galveston
• Galveston County Court House
722 Moody Ave, Galveston
• Seaside Baptist Church
16534 Termini-San Luis Pass Road, Jamaica Beach
• MUD 12 Building
2929 state Highway 6, Bayou Vista
• Greater St. Matthews Baptist
6333 state Highway 6, Hitchcock
• West County Building
11730 state Highway 6, Santa Fe
• Carver Park Community Center
6415 Park Ave., Texas City
• Nessler Civic Center
2010 5th Ave. North, Texas City
• Dickinson City Hall
4403 state Highway 3, Dickinson
• Old Bacliff Community Center
4503 11th St., Bacliff
• CCISD Administration Building
2425 E. Main St., League City
• North County Annex
174 Calder Drive, League City
• Friendswood City Hall
910 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood
• AMOCO FCU
225 E. Parkwood Ave., Friendswood
ON THE BALLOT
Republic Primary Runoff Elections
County Commissioner, Precinct 4
Michelle Hatmaker
Ken Clark
Republican Precinct Chair, Precinct 456
Kevin Holland II
Kathy Rogers
Republican Precinct Chair, Precinct 460
Deborah Winters Chaney
John Clayton “Clay” Caldwell
Democratic Primary Runoff Election
Governor
Lupe Valdez
Andrew White
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.