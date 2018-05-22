Today is Election Day in runoffs from the party primaries held March 5. In parts of Galveston County, Republican voters are choosing a county commissioner and party precinct chairs.

Democrats across the county can vote on their choice to be the Democratic candidate for governor.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Voters in Galveston County can cast a ballot at any of the following locations:

VOTING LOCATIONS

• Joe Faggard Community Center

1750 state Highway 87, Crystal Beach

• Moody Methodist Church

2803 53rd St., Galveston

• Galveston County Court House

722 Moody Ave, Galveston

• Seaside Baptist Church

16534 Termini-San Luis Pass Road, Jamaica Beach

• MUD 12 Building

2929 state Highway 6, Bayou Vista

• Greater St. Matthews Baptist

6333 state Highway 6, Hitchcock

• West County Building

11730 state Highway 6, Santa Fe

• Carver Park Community Center

6415 Park Ave., Texas City

• Nessler Civic Center

2010 5th Ave. North, Texas City

• Dickinson City Hall

4403 state Highway 3, Dickinson

• Old Bacliff Community Center

4503 11th St., Bacliff

• CCISD Administration Building

2425 E. Main St., League City

• North County Annex

174 Calder Drive, League City

• Friendswood City Hall

910 S. Friendswood Drive, Friendswood

• AMOCO FCU

225 E. Parkwood Ave., Friendswood

ON THE BALLOT

Republic Primary Runoff Elections

County Commissioner, Precinct 4

Michelle Hatmaker

Ken Clark

Republican Precinct Chair, Precinct 456

Kevin Holland II

Kathy Rogers

Republican Precinct Chair, Precinct 460

Deborah Winters Chaney

John Clayton “Clay” Caldwell

Democratic Primary Runoff Election

Governor

Lupe Valdez

Andrew White

John Wayne Ferguson: 409-683-5226; john.ferguson@galvnews.com or on Twitter @johnwferguson.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Log In Purchase a Subscription