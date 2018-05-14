Four men on Monday were sentenced to federal prison in connection with a Dickinson-based cocaine trafficking ring, officials said.
Arturo Cruz, 35, of Dickinson, was sentenced to 130 months in federal prison as the alleged ringleader of the operation, said Angela Dodge, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Cruz had earlier pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than 5 kilograms of cocaine, Dodge said.
Cruz also forfeited real estate interests in Dickinson worth more than $150,000, Dodge said.
Judge Vanessa Gilmore of the U.S. District Court Southern District of Texas also sentenced Patrick Frederick, 49, of Galveston to 120 months in prison; Dionisio Gonzalez, 56, of Bacliff, to 77 months in prison; and Carlos Cantu, 36, of Dickinson, to 87 months in prison in connection with the group, Dodge said.
All of the men sentenced Monday were part of a multi-state drug trafficking organization that has worked since 2014, based out of Dickinson, Dodge said.
The men would take cocaine that was brought in from Houston and send it out of state or redistribute it to the surrounding area, Dodge said.
Six people already were charged and sentenced in connection to the group before Monday’s sentencing, Dodge said.
Guadalupe Ochoa, 30, of Houston, and Matt Olguin 28, Amado Cruz, 27, Reid Wilder, 33, and Sidney Hobbs, 47, all of Dickinson, have all previously been sentenced to federal prison, Dodge said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.