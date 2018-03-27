TEXAS CITY
Police allege a man shot his ex-girlfriend’s car last week after confronting her in a dark parking lot as she was driving friends home.
Talvin Garley, 28, of Texas City, was arrested Monday and charged with multiple crimes, including aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to jail records. He was held on a combined $305,000 bond, according to court records.
The shooting happened Friday night while a woman was driving two friends — a man and a woman — home from a fast-food restaurant, according to a police complaint.
The woman pulled into the parking lot of a Texas City apartment complex to drop her female friend off first, according to the complaint. While she was parked, a man came up to her car and knocked on her window, according the complaint.
The man knocking was the driver’s ex-boyfriend, according to the complaint. He accused the driver of being in a relationship with the man who was still in the car, according to the complaint.
After an argument, the man began walking away, then pulled out a black hand gun and shot at the car five times around the rear tire, according to the complaint.
He then took out a $100 bill and threw it at his ex, telling her to get the car fixed, according to the complaint. He then took the money back, according to the complaint.
No one was injured in the shooting. The man left, and the woman contacted police to ask for an emergency protective order, according to the complaint.
Garley was still in custody at the Galveston County jail Tuesday afternoon.
