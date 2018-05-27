The Daily News today rolled out the first phase of a major revamping of the newspaper’s comics, features and puzzles pages.
Readers today will find some new content on the pages published weekdays and Saturdays, but the main upgrade will happen in early August with the Sunday comics.
“We have long wanted to upgrade our Sunday comics,” Daily News Editor Michael A. Smith said. “For several years, for example, we’ve had serial comics published all week except Sunday or on Sunday but not during the rest of week.
“This change will correct that and, more importantly, allow us to make the Sunday comics available to readers of our digital e-edition,” Smith said.
The editors attempted to choose content that kept most of the popular old favorites, but included more contemporary comics that have proven to be popular in other newspapers, Smith said.
The Sunday comics section will continue to be four pages in color and will include some new features for children and adults, Smith said.
“I think our readers will really like the new Sunday section,” Smith said.
