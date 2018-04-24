Lemonade Day Galveston County is holding its annual “Build a Stand…Spark a Dream” event Saturday at Village Hardware, 6627 Stewart Road, on the island.
Lemonade stand kits will be available for $19.99 for all registered Lemonade Day Galveston County young entrepreneurs. This workshop will teach children how to design and build a stand safely, make advertising signs and learn teamwork and responsibility, organizers said.
All registered Lemonade Day Galveston County participants are welcome to attend the event. Registration will also be available to those still wanting to participate in Lemonade Day.
Lemonade Day Galveston County is May 6.
Lemonade Day, an interactive program, teaches youth valuable lessons including how to set a goal, make a plan, work the plan and achieve their dreams.
To learn more or register for Lemonade Day Galveston County visit www.lemonadeday.org/galveston-county.
— Staff Reports
