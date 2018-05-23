Teachers and staff returned to work at Santa Fe Independent School District on Wednesday, five days after a gunman killed 10 people and wounded more than a dozen more inside Santa Fe High School.
No staff members were at Santa Fe High School on Wednesday morning, where police tape still surrounded parts of the school and a memorial stood in front of the entrance sign.
Teachers instead reported to the district's administrative offices.
The district did not respond to questions about how officials handled the first day back for teachers and staff. District officials had previously said they would make counseling available to school employees.
Eight students and two teachers were killed in Friday's shooting.
The district did allow some students to pick up personal belongings from inside the school Wednesday. Students who went inside were not allowed to bring cameras or cellphones.
Students are scheduled to return to school on Tuesday. The last day of school for the academic year was originally scheduled for May 31.
The district has not announced any changes to the academic calendar.
The Texas Education Agency and Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath have been in touch with district officials and offered assistance for issues regarding attendance and testing, an agency spokeswoman said.
