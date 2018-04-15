CORPUS CHRISTI
The Daily News has won The Associated Press Managing Editors’ Community Service Award for an eight-part series of articles titled “Bullied to the Brink,” which explored the link between bullying and suicide among young people.
The award is meant to honor newspaper journalism focused on matters of extreme local interest and that inspires community discussion and action.
The award was announced Sunday during the final day of the organization’s annual convention, held this year in Corpus Christi.
Also Sunday, The Daily News staff won a second place in the Team Effort category for its coverage of Hurricane Harvey and third place for Online Newspaper of the Year.
The Sunday honors brought to 21 the number of awards won by The Daily News, individual staff members and a correspondent during the two-day convention.
Three awards that should have been presented Saturday night and reported in Sunday’s edition were omitted from the organization’s program and not reported.
James LaCombe, Honorable Mention, Celeste Williams Star Sports Writer of the Year
John Wayne Ferguson, Honorable Mention, Short Features
Kelsey Walling, Honorable Mention, News Photography
All the awards were for work published during 2017.
