SANTA FE
John Barnes, the Santa Fe Independent School District police officer shot May 18 at Santa Fe High School, was released Wednesday from a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital.
The medical branch announced his release in a tweet Wednesday evening.
Barnes was among 13 people wounded during the shooting. A high school student, Dimitrious Pagroutzis, is charged with entering the school with a shotgun and handgun and opening fire inside an art classroom. Ten people, eight students and two teachers, were killed.
Barnes and another school district officer were stationed at the high school on the morning of the shooting. They reached the scene of the shooting within four minutes of the first shot, according to authorities.
Barnes was hit by a shotgun blast, which severely injured his right arm near the elbow. The other officer dragged Barnes to safety and he was flown by helicopter to the medical branch, where he underwent hours of surgery to repair the blood vessels in his arm.
Doctors had to resuscitate Barnes twice after he was shot.
Barnes is a former Houston Police Department officer who began working in Santa Fe four months before the shooting. He lives in League City.
