Four Santa Fe High School students on Friday called for Texas leaders to directly address gun safety laws to stop shootings like the ones that killed 10 of their classmates and teachers on May 18.
“School safety is a complex issue,” said Megan McGuire, a Santa Fe High School junior, at a press conference held by March For Our Lives Houston.
School safety has many solutions, she said, including increased security in schools and addressing mental health services.
“One of the many portions of the solutions is gun safety,” she said, which she clarified to mean making sure adults take care to secure their weapons away from children and people too irresponsible to use guns.
None of the Santa Fe students that spoke at the press conference called for changes that are part of March For Our Lives’ national platform, which includes an increase in funding for gun violence research or a comprehensive assault weapons ban.
“Our solutions should not involved banning guns,” Santa Fe High School senior Kennedy Rodriguez.
Some of the Santa Fe students’ proposed solutions echo those of state leaders.
March For Our Lives was founded in March, following the school shooting in Parkland, Fla., where 17 students and adults were killed and as many wounded by a gunman. Its teenage founders have become vocal, visible, spokespeople for the gun reform movement.
Still, March For Our Lives’ national chapter announced days after the shooting that it would not be publicly comment on the Santa Fe shooting.
Many Santa Fe residents, including some who spoke at Gov. Greg Abbott’s school safety roundtable in Austin on Thursday, said they favor different policy changes from the ones supported by March For Our Lives.
While there have been rumors on social media about a gun-reform march being held in Santa Fe, organizers for March For Our Lives Houston said there were no such plans. The group is intentionally keeping a distance from Santa Fe out of respect for the grieving community, members said.
“We are not here today to talk on behalf of Santa Fe or to push our own agendas,” said Kelly Choi, one of the March For Our Lives Houston organizers. “We are here to show our love and support to the students that wish to talk about their experiences and their desire for change.”
