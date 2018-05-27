SANTA FE
Santa Fe plans to open a long-term counseling center to help people in the community cope with the psychological and emotional effects from the May 18 mass shooting at Santa Fe High School.
The Santa Fe Strong Resiliency Center will open Wednesday at the Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 13217 FM 1764 in Santa Fe.
The church has been one of the central sites for crisis counseling since the shooting. The resiliency center will operate as a partnership between the city, the Santa Fe Independent School District and the Gulf Coast Center, a nonprofit organization that offers mental health and recovery services in Galveston County.
The center will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“The outpouring of support to the city of Santa Fe and our residents is truly special, and we are grateful for those who keep us in their hearts as we recover from this tragedy,” Santa Fe Mayor Jason Tabor.
The center will serve shooting victims and their families, Santa Fe ISD students, staff and their families, Santa Fe residents, first responders and the public, the city said in a press release.
The center will offer case management, counseling and referrals to resources that can help people recover from the tragedy, the city said.
“We know that Santa Fe residents, those connected to us and many others are dealing with the emotional trauma of this event in a variety of ways,” Tabor said. “We encourage anyone who needs support to visit the Santa Fe Strong Resiliency Center so that we may continue the healing process together.”
The city has not announced how long the center will operate, or how it will be funded. More details will be released this week, the city said.
