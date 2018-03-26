A man died late Sunday night in Galveston after his motorcycle crashed into the back of another vehicle at the intersection of 25th Street and Avenue P, officials said.
Galveston police received a call about a major accident about 10:58 p.m. Sunday and arrived in the 1800 block of 25th Street to find an unresponsive man in the bushes, breathing shallowly, officials said.
The man was apparently driving south on his motorcycle when he struck a vehicle waiting at a red light at Avenue P, officials said.
Emergency services transported the man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 11:55 p.m., officials said.
Police on Monday were investigating the incident and declined to release the name or age of the victim.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 409-765-3702.
— Matt deGrood
