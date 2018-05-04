A 75-year-old former Tiki Island resident was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison for defrauding investors and selling shares of stock in a company that had almost no assets and no business, U.S. Attorney’s Office officials announced.
Harris Dempsey “Butch” Ballow, 75, in February pleaded guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and was sentenced as part of a plea agreement, said Angela Dodge, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Judge Ewing Werlein of the U.S. District Southern District of Texas sentenced Ballow to the 50 years in federal prison in addition to ordering him to pay more than $37.5 million in restitution, Dodge said.
Ballow was a fugitive from justice in Mexico, where he lived for five years under a series of fake names, while he was defrauding investors, Dodge said.
Ballow fled to Mexico after he was indicted in 2003 on allegations of fraud and money laundering and later reached a plea agreement and would have been sentenced in 2014, officials said.
While living in Mexico, Ballow defrauded more than 500 people into buying stock by telling lies, such as that the company was developing a golf and recreational resort west of Cancun, Dodge said.
Ballow was eventually arrested by Mexican authorities in July 2010 and extradited to the United States, Dodge said.
A federal judge then sentenced him to prison for 10 years, Dodge said.
Friday’s sentence is the second fraud-related federal sentence Ballow has received, officials said.
