A 19-year-old man on Easter Sunday was charged with a felony in connection with shots being fired at a woman in Crystal Beach.
Alberto Escobar, 19, was charged with deadly conduct/discharge of a firearm, according to police records. His bond is set at $20,000, according to jail records.
Galveston County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call Sunday that a man had fired two rounds from a shotgun toward a crowd of people that included the woman, sheriff's office officials said.
No one was hit by gunfire, officials said.
Escobar told police he was with a large group when an argument started, according to the affidavit. He left, but returned when he realized his cellphone was missing, according to the affidavit.
Escobar wouldn’t give deputies any more information, according to the affidavit.
A witness told deputies that a man matching Escobar’s description had fired a shotgun into the group and at a woman, according to the affidavit.
Deputies later obtained consent to search a vehicle and found a shotgun in the trunk under a removable panel, according to the affidavit.
The shotgun was wet and covered with sand, according to the affidavit.
Court records provide no address for Escobar.
Escobar filled out paperwork stating he was homeless, according to records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.