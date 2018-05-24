Nearly a week after a gunman killed 10 and wounded more than a dozen others at a high school in a neighboring district, Texas City school trustees on Thursday took steps toward increasing security.
Trustees in separate items approved hiring Mike Matranga as the executive director of security and school safety — a new position — for $135,000 and also authorized spending $102,400 to equip portable buildings with security features, said Melissa Tortorici, spokeswoman for the district.
“We came to a realization on Monday that we are school people,” Superintendent Rodney Cavness said of the decision. “We have experts in curriculum, teaching and finances. We are not safety and security people. We had the opportunity to hire someone who was responsible for protecting presidents and their families and we took it.”
Matranga is a 1995 graduate of La Marque High School and has served as a member of the U.S. Secret Service counter assault team and had been a special agent in the Bureau of Land Management for the past two years, district officials said.
The new position will create a comprehensive school safety program, district officials said.
“We are going to hit the ground running,” Matranga said. “I’m a strong person and I’m not going to let political correctness get in the way of me doing the right thing. I don’t believe this is a gun issue, but a behavior issue.”
The district will still contract with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office for school liaison officers, officials said.
Authorities have charged Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, a junior at Santa Fe High School, in connection with the Santa Fe shootings.
Pagourtzis is being held without bond at the Galveston County Jail on a capital murder charge and a charge of aggravated assault of a peace officer, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.