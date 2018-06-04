DICKINSON
Dickinson police Monday were searching for an 18-year-old woman whose family has not seen her for more than a week, authorities said.
On Monday, police issued a missing person alert for Arionna Parham whose family has been looking for her since May 23, officials said.
Parham was described as an 18-year-old, black female who is 5'4 and weighs about 125 pounds, family told police. She left home on May 23 and her family has not been able to get in contact with her since she left, police said.
Police urged anyone with information to contact Dickinson police 281-337-6335 or 281-337-4700.
