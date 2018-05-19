Santa Fe High School remained roped off by crime scene tape on Saturday morning, a day after 10 people were killed and a dozen or more injured in a school shooting.
State Highway 6 in front of the high school was lined with vehicles, many of them media from across the country and globe, but no one was being allowed on school grounds as the investigation into the shooting continued.
On a day when nothing would be normal, however, many residents were trying to complete a mundane task — retrieving the automobiles they had to leave behind during the chaos Friday.
The Santa Fe Independent School District announced that student who fled the school on Friday morning could return to pick up their cars and personal belongings.
Students were asked to go to Santa Fe Junior High School, at 4132 Warpath, to check in and ride a shuttle bus to the high school. Students will not be allowed to access the high school otherwise, the school district said.
Car pickups will be allowed from noon until 4 p.m.
School officials have already canceled classes for the entire district on Monday and Tuesday. The Santa Fe High School graduation ceremony “will not be impacted” by the shooting, the district said in a press release.
The district also announced that crisis intervention services will be provided for victim’s families between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday at the Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1321 FM 1764 in Santa Fe.
People who showed up to try to pick up vehicles early Saturday were mobbed by reporters and television cameras.
David White had taken his daughter Tori back to the school, about 24 hours after he had gone to pick her up after she evacuated.
“I came down here and picked her up right off the bat, we were on the lucky side,” White said.
His daughter does know some of the victims of the shooting. They had spent the last day together watching the news.
“It’s insane,” he said.
Other people that showed up were not victims but concerned residents.
Sandy and Lonnie Phillips drove to Santa Fe in an RV from San Antonio arriving last night. They are the parents of Jessi Gahwi, a 24-year-old woman who was killed in the movie theater shooting in Aurora, Colo., in 2012.
The couple now performs a grim ritual of going to the scenes of mass shootings to offer support and counsel, Sandy Phillips said. Santa Fe is the ninth shooting site they’ve been to since Aurora, she said.
She hoped to offer some comfort to the people of Santa Fe for what she expected them to go through in coming days. There will be not only grieving, but conspiracy theorists and other opportunists preying on the city, she said.
“What lies ahead, they are not prepared for,” Phillips said. “It’s hard to be a survivor of mass shootings in America.”
