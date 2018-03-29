A Friendswood man was arrested Wednesday after he drove his car into the back of an empty school bus, police said.
The crash happened at 3:10 p.m. in the 2900 block of W. Main Street in League City, according to a police complaint.
Officers found a man sitting in the passenger seat of a Hyundai Accent. He appeared to be passed out, according to the complaint.
Witnesses identified the man as the driver of the car. The man initially tried to walk away from the scene, but he appeared unsteady and almost walked into traffic, witnesses said, according to the complaint.
The man told officers that he had "low blood pressure." He could not walk in a straight line, and told police he thought it was Sunday. While being taken into custody the man spit on an officer, according to the complaint.
The driver of the bus was unharmed.
Matthew Linton, 31, of Friendswood, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, with three or more convictions and harassment of a public servant.
