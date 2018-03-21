A Texas City man received a second 20-year prison sentence Wednesday for sexually assaulting a girl younger than 14.
Matthew Bryan Orgo, 46, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of aggravated sexual assault of a child and was sentenced as part of a plea agreement, court records show.
Before Wednesday’s plea agreement, Orgo was already serving a 20-year prison sentence on a charge of sexual performance of a child and two counts of sexual assault of a child stemming from an incident involving a 16-year-old girl.
Orgo, with the help of his wife, Aimee Charlene Orgo, 37, forced the teenage girl to commit multiple sex acts with them and took sexually explicit photos of the girl, Assistant District Attorney Beverly Armstrong said in a previous interview with The Daily News.
The couple was arrested in 2015 and charged with four counts of sexual assault of a child.
Aimee Orgo in March 2017 was sentenced to 52 years in prison for her role in that incident during a jury trial. She pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual assault of a prohibited person and one count of sexual performance by a child.
After Matthew Orgo’s conviction in that case, a new allegation was made to Texas City police about another girl being sexually abused by Orgo, officials said.
The minor girl told Texas City police that while her family was living with the Orgos from May to September 2016, Matthew Orgo had touched her inappropriately, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Orgo sexually assaulted the girl on two separate occasions, according to an arrest affidavit.
Wednesday’s sentence will run concurrently with his previous convictions, court records show.
Orgo will be required to register as a sex offender for life, officials said.
