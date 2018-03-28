Citing “systemic failures” in the way a Texas City dental clinic managed its infection control procedures, Galveston County’s top health official said Wednesday the facility would not reopen until its managers could show competency in keeping patients safe.
Dr. Philip Keiser, the Galveston County local health authority, delivered that message to the Galveston County United Board of Health at its regular meeting Wednesday evening. The board oversees the Galveston County Health District.
Keiser gave the board an update on his investigation into the Coastal Health & Wellness clinic in Texas City, whose questionable practices in cleaning dental tools prompted a warning to 9,500 county residents urging them to be tested for hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV.
The concerns were announced Friday. In the time since, the health district has received more than 1,500 calls from people concerned about infection, and has taken blood samples from about 500 people, Keiser said.
Of those 500, tests of 116 people already had been returned and none had been diagnosed with an infection, he said.
Keiser also elaborated on what prompted the Coastal Health & Wellness clinics in Texas City and Galveston to be shut down after an accreditation inspection on Feb 12.
During the Joint Commission’s inspection, officials found dirty brushes that were used to clean dental instruments and supposedly sanitized instruments that were rusted and dirty, Keiser said. The Joint Commission is an independent not-for-profit organization that accredits and certifies nearly 21,000 health care organizations and programs in the United States. Inspectors looked at a machine that uses fluid to sterilize instruments and asked clinic staff when the last time the water had been changed.
The staff didn’t know, Keiser said.
Inspectors found problems they deemed to be immediate threats to life, he said.
The commission also cited lapses in training and documentation.
“There has been a failure of oversight,” Keiser said. “There was no infection control plan in place. There was no one who was keeping up to joint commission standards.
“The quality control measures that were in place were not being followed. I think this is a real systemic failure.”
The inspection was Feb. 12 at the clinic in Texas City, but officials immediately closed both that dental clinic and a sister clinic in Galveston. Neither has been reopened.
It took officials 38 days to make a public announcement that patients had been put at risk of exposure to communicable diseases by dentists using unclean tools.
In that time, the health district reviewed health records of former patients and identified those who may have been treated while infected with one of the diseases, and those who might have become infected.
Using state health records, district investigators identified more than 300 former patients who had been positively diagnosed with hepatitis C, and six whose diagnoses were made at some time after they visited the clinic, Keiser said.
Investigators had determined to a high degree of certainty that two of the six had not been infected at the clinic, Keiser said. But the health district had not been able to determine whether four other people had been infected at the clinic or elsewhere.
Keiser had previously said the health district became concerned because of similarities in the times and places where those four people were treated.
Keiser revealed Wednesday that two of those patients had been treated by the same dentist on the same day — a fact that neither the district nor the clinic had revealed in previous news conferences about the infection warnings.
People should be held responsible for the lapses, Keiser said. But on Wednesday night officials were still working to explain who that would be.
Coastal Health & Wellness was once officially under the oversight of the chief executive officer of the Galveston County Health District, officials said at Wednesday’s meeting.
But in 2015, the leadership of the groups were split at the urging of the U.S. Health Resources and Services Administration, an agency that provides funding to community based health care providers like Coastal Health & Wellness.
Since that time, oversight of the clinic has been left totally to its administrators and its governing board, officials said.
Dr. Ben Raimer, chairman of the United Board of Health, said it could not discipline the clinic nor its leadership.
“We cannot,” Raimer said. “That has be be done by their board. It’s their responsibility to identify a bad actor.”
The Galveston County Commissioners Court, which provides a majority of the clinic’s funding, could also demand changes or empower the health board to have more oversight, Raimer said.
While the Coastal Health & Wellness governing board’s bylaws allow the United Health Board of Health to nominate board members — one of the few tangible connections the groups still have — Raimer said he could not recall the health board ever actually making a nomination.
The Coastal Health & Wellness governing board is scheduled to meet at noon Thursday for the first time since the public announcement of the problems.
