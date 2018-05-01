A La Marque man was arrested Monday, accused of charging a police officer while armed with a machete, police said.
The officer was unharmed. The man was arrested after officers held him at gunpoint and shot him with a taser, according to a police complaint.
Shawn Greene, 43, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault against a public servant and two other felonies.
The incident happened in the 800 block of Howell Avenue in La Marque at about 3:20 p.m., according to the complaint. Officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call and found a man screaming and yelling while armed with a machete, according to the complaint.
Police allege the man charged at one of the approaching officers while holding the machete in the air. The officer retreated and the man did not try to attack him again, according to the complaint.
Officers shocked the man when he tried to go inside the house, where police believed he had more weapons, according to the complaint. He was shocked again while police were trying to handcuff him.
Greene was also charged with a felony count of causing injury to a disabled person. Police said that, before they arrived, he had forced his way into a house and punched his sister, who is disabled from a stroke, in the face.
Greene was held on an emergency protective order and a combined $191,500 bond. He was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail on Tuesday afternoon.
