TEXAS CITY
The U.S. Coast Guard on Thursday rescued a fisherman from a boat in Galveston Bay after the man was injured aboard his ship.
The rescue happened Thursday morning aboard the Donnie J, a 44-foot fishing vessel, the Coast Guard said.
The injured man was struck in the head by gear aboard the vessel, Coast Guard officials said. A small boat crew found him and helped navigate the boat back to port, officials said. The man was taken to Coast Guard Station Galveston for emergency treatment, officials said.
His condition was not provided Thursday afternoon.
— John Wayne Ferguson
