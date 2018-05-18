SANTA FE
Just hours after at least 10 people were shot and killed at Santa Fe High School, organizations and community members across Galveston County are setting up fundraising efforts, blood drives and vigils.
The University of Texas Medical Branch is hosting a blood donation mobile bank 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday in front of the Jennie Sealy Hospital, 301 Eighth Street, on the west end of the building.
On Saturday and Sunday, Jennie Sealy Hospital Conference Room 2.506B (in the lobby on level 2, adjacent to the gift shop) will be set up to accept additional donations between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
It is open to the public and anyone can come donate blood, Administrative Associate Claudia Salinas said.
"If you come donate, your parking will be validated," she said. "There is a big line and people are gathering."
League City residents of all religious denominations are welcome from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight at Bay Harbour United Methodist Church, 3459 FM 518 East, for a prayer vigil, city spokeswoman Sarah Greer Osborne said.
Firefighter Games scheduled to happen in Texas City will continue, but all funds raised will go to the victims of the shooting, United Way Galveston County Mainland Executive Director Chris Delesandri said.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
