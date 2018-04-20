SANTA FE
A 53-year-old man died Thursday evening after the car he was driving crashed into the back of a pickup truck in Santa Fe.
Charles Newlin, of Algoa, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Santa Fe police received a call about a major crash about 9:44 p.m. in the 16800 block of state Highway 6, officials said.
Newlin was apparently driving a red Chevrolet Camaro north on the highway and struck a pickup truck as it was trying to turn right onto Webb Street, police said.
The pickup truck flipped upside down before stopping in a drainage ditch and the Camaro continued west before stopping in the center turn lane, police said.
The two occupants of the pickup truck were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The incident remains under investigation, but preliminary results show speed may have been a contributing factor, police said.
— Matt deGrood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.